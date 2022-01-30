Terrorist killed in encounter at Budgam in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 30 (IANS) One terrorist was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Chrar-i-sharief area in Central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said on Sunday.



"One terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Incriminating materials including an AK 56 rifle recovered. Search going on," police said.



The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Saturday after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



--IANS

zi/shs









