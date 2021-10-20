Terrorist involved in killing of non-local worker eliminated in J&K gunfight

Srinagar, Oct 20 (IANS) The terrorist involved in the killing of a migrant worker was among the two killed in a gunfight with the security forces in the Dragad area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.



Sagir Ahmad, a carpenter from Uttar Pardesh was killed by terrorists in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.



Police said one of the killed terrorists has been identified as Adil Ahmad Wani, active since July 2020.



"He was involved in killing of one poor labourer at Litter Pulwama. So far, 15 terrorists have been neutralised in 2 weeks," a tweet by J&K Police quoting Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.



"Killed terrorist Adil Wani was involved in killing of a poor carpenter namely Sakir Ah Wani S/O Gulam Kadir Wani R/O Saharanpur UP. Adil Wani was District Commander Shopian of proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF)."



Earlier, the gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



