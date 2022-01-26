Terrorism and its ecosystem will be eradicated in J&K: Guv Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Jan 26 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday that terrorism and its ecosystem perpetrated by the 'neighbouring country' will be eradicated in the UT.



Sinha hoisted the national flag and took salute at an impressive parade in Maulana Azad Stadium here to celebrate the country's 73rd Republic Day.



"We should take a pledge to eradicate terrorism and terror ecosystem perpetrated by the neighbouring country", Sinha said.



The Lt. Governor paid tribute to the jawans and officers of the J&K Police, army and central security forces for the supreme sacrifice made by them for the unity and integrity of India.



He reached out to the youth urging them to be part of the great journey of development on this beautiful land of peaceful coexistence, enlightenment and salvation by making valuable contributions to the enormous intellectual capital of the union territory.



He said the Central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took bold and decisive steps to break the shackles erected in the path of J&K's development.



"After the historic transformative changes in August 2019, J&K is poised to become the latest success story among the Indian states.



"J&K is fast moving towards becoming a powerful and self-reliant UT by improving the living standards of farmers, youth, women, labourers and other citizens", he said.



Smartly turned out contingents of police, paramilitary forces, army, other forces and school children marched before the podium at which the Lt governor took salute.



The official parade was followed by cultural programmes.



Advisors of the government, judges of high court, senior officers of civil, military and police attended the function that passed off peacefully.



Life remained normal and relaxed in Jammu city as large numbers of police and paramilitary forces were deployed to man sensitive installations etc in the capital city.



National flag was hoisted by people in different residential areas and market squares in which elders, youth and children participated with enthusiasm and joy.



Reports from other district headquarters also said the national flag was hoisted and parades were held to mark the country's 73rd Republic Day.



There was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere during the official functions held in connection with the Republic Day.



