Terror module busted in Kashmir, 4 arrested

Srinagar, Jan 6 (IANS) Two terrorists and two of their associates were arrested in Kashmir along with arms and ammunition including four pistols after a terror module was busted, officials said on Thursday.



Police said on December 22, 2021 terrorists targeted and killed a property dealer in Safakadal area in downtown Srinagar.



After the incident Srinagar Police started investigation into this killing. During the course of investigation, movement of some suspects was detected in Srinagar City.



"Based on further analysis and credible human intelligence, Srinagar Police detected suspicious movement of terrorists in Bhagat Barzulla area. On this, Srinagar police along with CRPF laid special Nakas and apprehended two terrorists of proscribed terrorists organization TRF/MGH offshoots of LET/JeM near Barzulla Bridge," police said.



The arrested terrorists have been identified as Suhail Qadir Khanday, resident of Tral, Pulwama and Suhail Mushtaq, resident of Niklora.



Police said during the search two pistols along with two pistol magazine and 30 pistol bullets were recovered on the spot.



On further questioning of terrorists, incriminating material, arms and ammunition including two pistols, six pistol Magazines, 69 rounds, two pistol silencers have been recovered from their hideout in Srinagar City.



"So far four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 99 live rounds, two pistol silencers have been recovered in the case," police said.



Police said they further identified two associates namely Basit Bilal Makaya, resident of Qamar Abad Qamarwari and Naikoo Imad Nasar, resident of Kiloora Shopian who were operating with them as Overground Workers (OGWs).



Both associates have been arrested and an FIR has been registered.



"During the questioning, the arrested terrorists disclosed that they were operating in Srinagar City on the direction of one person namely Asif Maqbool Dar R/O MIG Colony Bemina A/P Dhamam Saudi Arabia and Sajjad Gul R/O HMT Parimpora A/P Pakistan," police said.



"Both the handlers from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were providing them weapons and money through a network of OGWs being identified. This module has also done recce of security installations like NIA office, Delhi Police Headquarters etc, and shared same with handlers in Pakistan. As per the investigation the targets in city for killings were also selected and conveyed to them by Dr Asif and Sajad Gul. Suhail Qadar Khandy was working in Suadi Arabia with Dr Asif and in August 2021 on the direction of Dr Asif he came back and started working as an operative of TRF/MGH/ for coordinating the collection of Arms/Ammunition, money and terror attack in Srinagar City," police said.



