'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri' all set to bid adieu to viewers

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Popular TV show 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri' is all set to conclude on Saturday after an 11-month run.



The series stars Amandeep Sidhu, Adhvik Mahajan and Aalisha Panwar.



Overwhelmed with the response towards his character, Adhvik Mahajan who essayed the character of Jogi said: "I am taking away a lot of fond memories from this journey. Jogi as a character has been really close to my heart and during the course of this show I have given my all to ensure he is nothing short of an entertainer."



Adhvik said that he will definitely miss Jogi playing in the Zee TV show.



He added: "I am also going to miss the entire cast and crew who have been nothing short of supportive figures. A heartfelt thank you to the team and our audience for all their tremendous love and support. Bidding goodbye to each of you almost feels like I am leaving a family behind."



Gratified with the response towards her character, Amandeep Sidhu, who essayed the character of Mahi, said: "Every beginning has its own end, and we surely couldn't have asked for a more memorable one to have."



"Performing the last scene with Adhvik certainly felt surreal and it really got us extremely emotional considering the journey we have had during this time. Adhvik and many other members of the cast became closer than a family to us and I am surely going to cherish all the good times spent together."



She said that she will miss being Mahi on screen, she has truly been a warm and empowering figure in my life and there is quite a lot that I am taking back from her.



"I am extremely thankful to all our viewers who have endlessly supported an cheered for us, we wouldn't have made it this far without them. Cheers to them and here's hoping for new beginnings."



--IANS

dc/kr