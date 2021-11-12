Terence, Geeta awestruck by contestant Kanchi Shah's performance

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Choreographer and reality show judge Terence Lewis was swept off his feet by the dance performance of 'India's Best Dancer 2' contestant Kanchi Shah. He labelled it as perfect act.



Kanchi performed on the track 'Jiyein Kyu' from the movie 'Dum Maaro Dum'.



What caught Terence's attention was the theme of her performance -- toxic relationship.



He said: "The way you guys have expressed a toxic relationship, I actually had goosebumps. This act was one of its kinds, beautifully shown and the storytelling was outstanding. It was a cinematic experience."



Adding that, fellow judge Geeta Kapur also went to give her perspective on the performance. She was all praises for the dancer and the choreography.



Geeta said: "After seeing this act, I am just happy that I don't have a partner like this in my life. The choreography was beautiful, very well executed. I think it was a complete act and because of that I want to give a standing ovation."



Kanchi, who got so much appreciation from the judges, expressed her happiness giving credit to her choreographer, Parul.



"I want to thank Parul for being such a nice choreographer and before that a very good person. I hope we can continue to perform like this and entertain as much as we can," concludes Kanchi.



The dance reality show hosted by Maniesh Paul airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



