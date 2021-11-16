Tension prevails as idols desecrated in UP temple

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 16 (IANS) Tension prevailed in the Bilhaur area of Kanpur district after the idols of deities at a temple were found broken.



One Vinod Katiyar went to offer prayers at a temple on the Gujepur road on Monday and found the idols of Lord Hanuman and Goddess Durga broken.



He informed the locals of the area who collected there in large numbers.



Police and district administrative officials also reached the spot on receiving the information.



The Circle Officer and tehsildar pacified the people by assuring them to install new idols.



As tension spread in the area, Samajwadi Party leader Rachna Singh also reached the spot and created a ruckus and demanded the arrest of the miscreants responsible and installation of new idols.



Circle Officer (CO) Rajesh Kumar said that new idols have been brought, installation of idols will be done with all religious rituals.



"Investigations are underway to nab the miscreants involved in vandalising idols," he said.



--IANS

amita/dpb