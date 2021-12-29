Tension erupts after 3 men found dead on bridge in UP

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 29 (IANS) The death of three men, including two brothers, whose bodies were found lying on the Belan River bridge has led to tension in the area.



The bodies were found late on Monday night. While the police claimed that the three men were run over by an unidentified speeding vehicle on the bridge at the Gajodharpur village amid heavy fog, families of the deceased and locals have refused to accept the police claim and are demanding a high-level probe into the incident.



The locals are also seeking compensation for the families of the deceased.



Their family members claim that all the three persons, who had left their houses on Monday evening to collect money for their crops, were murdered and their bodies were thrown on the bridge.



The locals initially did not allow the police to take bodies for post-mortem on Tuesday.



However, when senior police officers assured them that only a post-mortem will reveal the exact cause of the deaths and assured their family members of action, they allowed the bodies to be taken.



Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh Dixit said, "The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The families of the deceased along with some locals blocked traffic on the Belan bridge for a few hours. They were seeking economic assistance to the kin of the deceased and a joint team of police and district authorities are looking into their demand."



Talking about the incident, the SP said, "When the local police reached the incident site along with some locals, they found a dense layer of fog enveloping the area which might have resulted in the road accident that killed three persons."



The incident, as per the police, took place when two brothers -- Vikas Kesarwani, 25, and Akash Kesarwani, 22 -- along with one Kalwa Kol, 20, were going to Daramandganj to collect money for their sold crops.



Their family members told the police that all the three had gone to Daramandganj on a bike to collect around Rs 3 lakh. When they did not return till late night hours, the family members started searching for them and found their bodies in the wee hours on Tuesday.



Police said that a probe was being conducted into the incident and the CCTV footage was also being examined.



