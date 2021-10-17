Telugu hit 'Love Story' to premiere on AHA OTT soon

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (IANS) Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Love Story' became a decent hit at the theaters. After being postponed multiple times, the Sekhar Kammula directorial was screened in theatres on September 24.



'Love Story', however, surprised all by collecting a huge amount at the theatres. Keeping in mind the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on movies and their theatrical screenings, 'Love Story's performance can be deemed satisfactory.



Now the makers of 'Love Story' have zeroed in on 6.00 pm, October 22, for the OTT release of this intense drama. AHA is to stream this movie.



Telugu's only OTT video streaming channel AHA had bought the rights of 'Love Story' earlier, as there was such hype around its release. Now that the movie is to get streamed, it is expected that 'Love Story' would bag ample TRPs for the channel.



'Love Story' was released on more than 1,000 screens worldwide, which is still one of the smallest numbers for a biggie. The movie collected a whopping amount of nearly Rs 7 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on the first day of its release alone.



'Love Story' comes with a social message related to child sex abuse and caste-based society. The film received positive reviews and critical acclaim. Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, in particular, received much positivity regarding their performances.



