'Telemedicine, annual medical tests on the rise in India'

Bengaluru, Nov 17 (IANS) The post-Covid era has seen the emergence of telemedicine as a viable market and a rise in the annual medical tests in India, according to Anand Sivaraman, CEO of Remidio.



Participating in a panel discussion on Investing in Nextgen Medtech and Diagnostics' at the 'Bengaluru Tech Summit-2021' on Wednesday, he said patients are now moving towards convenience and more low-touch marketing of services in diagnostics in the post-Covid era.



He said new delivery mechanisms and innovations are emerging as the B2C is becoming more accessible and larger. He said most of the diagnostics are being forced to get into delivery innovations which have spurred investors to go bullish on the sector.



Lalith Kishore, COO, InDx said Indian medtech companies and diagnostics have made a mark in achieving a higher level of indigenization of products and services. He said there is a whole rush of manufacturers in the product development cycle who are ready to push the products in the post-Covid environment.



He said the quality, speed and efficiency of product suppliers have scaled up and there is a large supply of molecular diagnostic tests in the new ecosystem.



Lalith Kishore said salesmen are not employed anymore but people are deployed with rapid commercialisation of diagnostic services.



Ranjith Menon, ED, Chiratae said the emergence of artificial intelligence has given more confidence to investors as they continue to be bullish on emerging technologies.



Nikhil Phadke, CSO, GenePath Diagnostics said molecular diagnostics has become more affordable in the post-Covid era and people are going after tests proactively.



