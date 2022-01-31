Telecom reforms to infuse liquidity, boost 4G proliferation: Eco Survey

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Reforms undertaken in the telecom sector are expected to boost 4G proliferation and infuse liquidity, said the Economic Survey 2021-22.



As per the Survey, tabled in Parliament on Monday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, these reforms will also create an enabling environment for investment in 5G networks.



Recently, the Centre had undertaken structural and procedure reforms in the sector, it said.



"In addition to the expansion in the telecom infrastructure, a number of measures have been taken to bring about structural and procedural reforms," the Survey said, adding that against the backdrop "of the outstanding performance of the telecom sector in meeting Covid-19 challenges and with huge surge in data consumption due to online education, work from home, interpersonal connect through social media, virtual meetings etc, the reform measures will further boost the proliferation and penetration of broadband and telecom connectivity".



--IANS

