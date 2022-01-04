Telangana's daily Covid tally jumps to 1,052

Hyderabad, Jan 4 (IANS) In a big surge, Telangana on Tuesday reported 1,052 new Covid-19 and 10 new infections of Omicron.



Greater Hyderabad alone reported 659 new Covid cases while neighbouring districts of Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy logged 116 and 109 cases, respectively.



The state had detected 482 Covid cases on Monday while the daily tally was about 200 till last week.



Two persons also succumbed to the virus, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,033. According to the Director of Public Health, 240 people recovered from Covid. The recovery rate now stands at 98.70 per cent.



A total of 4,858 cases are under treatment or isolation. The health authorities tested 42,991 samples. Reports of 5,481 are awaited.



The 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. Tuesday also saw the state adding 10 Omicron cases. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 94.



Health officials said five passengers who came from "at risk" countries and five others who arrived from other than "at risk" countries tested positive for Omicron on Tuesday.



Out of a total 94 cases, 37 have recovered. Remaining 47 cases are currently under treatment.



Officials said eight out of 127 air passengers who arrived at Hyderabad from "at risk" countries on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19. The authorities sent their samples for genome sequencing. The Health Department is awaiting genome sequencing results of a total 50 samples.



--IANS

ms/vd