Telangana to introduce English medium in govt schools

Hyderabad, Jan 17 (IANS) The Telangana government on Monday decided to bring a legislation to introduce the English medium in government schools from the next academic year and regulate fees in private schools and colleges.



The decision was taken at a meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.



A cabinet sub-committee has been constituted to prepare guidelines after a detailed analysis of the two proposals.



To be headed by Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, the sub-committee will have 10 other ministers as members. They included information technology and industry minister K.T. Rama Rao and finance and health minister T. Harish Rao.



The Cabinet decided that the bill will be introduced in the next legislature session.



The Cabinet also approved a scheme 'Mana vooru mana badi' (our village our school) at a cost of Rs 7,289 crore for providing quality education and basic amenities in schools.



The Cabinet also approved a proposal by the education minister to set up a university exclusively for women.



Chief secretary Somesh Kumar was directed to prepare a detailed proposal in this regard for the next Cabinet meeting.



The Cabinet also gave its nod to set up Telangana Forest University. The forest department officials were asked to prepare a detailed report in this regard by the next Cabinet meeting.



--IANS

