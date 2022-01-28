Telangana reports 3,877 new Covid cases

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (IANS) Telangana on Friday reported 3,877 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 7,54,976, officials said.



Besides, two deaths were also recorded, raising the Covid death toll to 4,083.



Meanwhile, a total of 2,981 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 7,10,479.



According to the bulletin issued by the state government, 40,414 people are undergoing treatment in Telangana.



The authorities have conducted 1,01,812 Covid tests.



While the recovery rate was pegged at 94.11 per cent, the fatality rate in Telangana was 0.54 per cent on Friday.



--IANS

pvn/pgh







