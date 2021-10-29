Telangana offers dedicated cluster to French companies

Hyderabad, Oct 29 (IANS) Telangana's Industries and Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao on Friday stated that the state government is willing to develop a dedicated industrial cluster for French companies, particularly SMEs.



Delivering the keynote address at Ambition India Business Forum in Paris, he invited French businessmen to explore the investment opportunities in Telangan, citing the investor-friendly policies and the industrial ecosystem prevailing in the state.



KTR, as the minister is popularly known, said companies that intended to invest in India can mention what other states are offering, and Telangana will meet their offer, if not beating it.



He pointed out that Telangana has a large land bank of about 2,00,000 acres with the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), and all these lands are very strategically located and have the best of high-quality infrastructure like power, water, waste disposal, connectivity, etc.



The minister also spoke about the state's industrial policy TSiPASS.



"We (Telangana) are the most progressive state in the country. Our policy allows for self-certification and also promises 15-day clearances by statute. And if we don't deliver within the 15-day window, on the 16th day, it is deemed approved," he said.



KTR also spoke out the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and stated that the government would train people at its own cost, transforming them into quality human resources which also provides major employment opportunities to the locals.



"While national policies are indeed the prerogative of the Central government., in our federal structure, the states also enjoy considerable autonomy in multiple operational issues like allotment of land, providing approval and permissions, helping the companies get trained manpower, preferential procurement policies, etc," he said.



He highlighted the welfare schemes and development taking place in Telangana in the past seven years under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.



KTR's keynote address drew all round applause from business and political leaders attending the Ambition India Business Forum being held at the French Senate in Paris.



The session topic of the prestigious conference was: "Growth: Drafting the future of Indo-French relations in a post-Covid era".



The Telangana minister thanked the organisers for choosing Telangana as the partner state for this event.



--IANS

ms/vd