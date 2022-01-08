Telangana MLA's son finally held for businessman family's suicide

Hyderabad, Jan 8 (IANS) TRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao's son Vanama Raghavendra Rao was arrested in a case relating to the suicide of a businessman, his wife and their two daughters.



He will be produced in a court in Paloncha in Bhadradri Kothagudem district later in the day (Saturday).



Raghavendra Rao, who was evading arrest for last five days, was taken into custody by Telangana police late Friday night. He will be produced in a court in Paloncha in Bhadradri Kothagudem district later in the day.



Police had booked him for abetment to suicide after a businessman in his suicide notes and video messages blamed him for the death of his family.



Though there were reports that the Raghavendra was arrested two days ago, the police had denied the same.



The police were yet to announce when and how Raghavendra was arrested.



M. Naga Ramakrishna (45), his wife Sri Lakshmi (40) and their daughter Sahitya (12) died while another daughter was injured when they set themselves afire under a suicide pact at their home in Paloncha on January 3. Sahitya's twin sister Sahiti succumbed to her injuries on January 5 while undergoing treatment at a local hospital.



The businessman, in a video recorded on his mobile before the suicide, alleged that Raghavendra had asked him to bring his wife to Hyderabad. He said Raghavendra tried to use his political and money power to satisfy his carnal desire.



The police also recovered suicide note of Ramakrishna, in which he blamed his mother mother Suryavati, his sister K Lova Madhavi and Raghavendra responsible for his family's death.



According to the police, the businessman wrote that they have taken this step as injustice was done to them due to an affair between his sister and Raghavendra. Ramakrishna also mentioned about problem with his mother and sister about sharing property to clear his debts of about Rs 30 lakh.



The case had created a political furore with the opposition parties targeting the TRS government for trying to shield the accused. A shutdown was observed in Kothagudem on Friday demanding stringent action against the accused.



The TRS on Friday suspend Raghavendra from the party.



--IANS

ms/svn/shb/