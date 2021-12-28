Telangana logs 7 more Omicron cases, 3 have no travel history

Hyderabad, Dec 28 (IANS) Telangana has reported seven more Omicron cases including three who have no travel history, Health Minister T. Harish Rao said on Tuesday.



The fresh cases pushed the tally of Omicron infections in the state to 62. Those who tested positive on Tuesday included three individuals in Hyderabad who have no travel history. They include a dialysis technician, a pregnant mother and a software engineer.



The minister told reporters that of the 62 cases reported so far, 46 had come from various countries including other than "at risk" countries.



Omicron positive cases, who are under isolation at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), are all asymptomatic and safe, he said quoting the TIMS Director.



He also revealed that samples of 20 individuals infected by Omicron were sent for retest as they had completed the period of eight days and 13 of the cases have tested negative. He said those tested positive will be retested after a week.



Underlining the importance of vaccination, he said out of 62 people found positive for Omicron, 46 had not taken the vaccine. Only 14 were fully vaccinated while two were partially vaccinated.



--IANS

