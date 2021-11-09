Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao gets addl portfolio of health

Hyderabad, Nov 9 (IANS) Telangana's Finance Minister T. Harish Rao will oversee the Health portfolio in addition to his current charge, it was announced on Tuesday



Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has entrusted to Harish Rao the Medical, Health & Family Welfare portfolio, which he had been holding since May when Eatala Rajender was dropped from the Cabinet.



On the advice of the Chief Minister, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan approved the transfer of the portfolio to Harish Rao.



Rajender was divested of the health portfolio on May 1, a day before he was dropped from the Cabinet following allegation of land grabbing.



While the Chief Minister was holding the health portfolio, Harish Rao, who is also his nephew, had been attending key meetings on Covid-19, vaccination and other issues related to the Health Department.



Rajender, who had joined the BJP after resigning from the TRS, won the October 30 by-election in Huzurabad constituency.



Harish Rao was entrusted with the key portfolio a week after the result of the by-election. Interestingly, it was Harish Rao who led the ruling party's campaign against Rajender.



--IANS

ms/vd











