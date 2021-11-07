Telangana excise officials conduct raids in drugs case

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (IANS) Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department has intensified its probe into the recent seizure of drugs worth Rs 2 crore in Medchal Malkajgiri district near here.



The officials conducted raids at the houses of the accused and other premises in Chintal, Bavajipalli and Nagarkurnool.



The raids followed the questioning of the accused who have already been arrested in connection with the case.



The officials seized Mephedrone from three different places in Medchal Malkajgiri district on October 23 and arrested four accused.



The excise officials had seized 4.92 kg contraband and a car.



The accused told the investigators that the Mephedrone was meant to be supplied to students and others.



The arrested accused have been identified as Pavan Reddy, Kanna Reddy, Mahender Reddy and Ramakrishna Goud. Another accused -- Hanumantha Reddy -- later surrendered before the police.



The excise officials are still on the lookout for the main accused, Suresh Reddy. He is suspected to have played a key role in manufacturing and supplying the banned substance.



Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of excise and prohibition team had raided a flat at New Balajinagar in Kukatpally on October 23. They seized 5 gm of Mephedrone and detained Pavan Reddy.



Based on the information obtained during his interrogation, the excise officials raided a lodge at Bonguloor Gate and arrested Kanna Reddy. An official said that 921 gm of Mephedrone was seized from him.



He told the investigators that the substance was supplied by Ramakrishna Goud of Bavajipally village in Nagarkurnool district.



Following this, another excise team went to Bavajipally and arrested Goud. Around 4 kg Mephedrone was seized from him. He also disclosed the names of Hanumantha Reddy and Suresh Reddy as the suppliers.



Hanumantha Reddy later surrendered before the police. He was earlier arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) two years ago.



The excise officials on November 5 took the three accused into custody for further interrogation.



The drug was allegedly being brought from Bengaluru, Goa and Mumbai and supplied to some people in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.



Meanwhile, the police raided a house at Yapral in Medchal Malkajgiri district, where ganja was being cultivated. Police seized ganja plants raised in seven big pots and arrested a man.



The accused had taken the house on rent. He, along with some others, was cultivating ganja at home and selling it to customers.



The raids were conducted as part of an intense campaign launched by the police in Hyderabad and other districts against drugs following direction from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.



