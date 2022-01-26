Telangana CM skips low-key Republic Day function

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao skipped the low-key Republic Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan, where Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the national flag.



Unlike the last two years when the main ceremony was held at Public Gardens, this time the venue was shifted to Raj Bhavan in view of restrictions on mass gathering due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.



Since Tamilisai Soundararajan had to proceed to Puducherry where she is holding the additional charge of Lieutenant Governor, the 73rd Republic Day celebration began at 7 a.m. and was completed within half-an-hour.



The event was held with Covid-19 protocol. Like last year, there was no march past, no parade review by the chief guest, no tableaux or cultural programmes by school children.



Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and few top defence, civil and police officials attended the brief ceremony.



The Republic Day function in 2020 and 2021 was held in the historic Public Gardens, adjacent to State Assembly in the heart of the city after the venue was shifted from Parade Grounds, the sprawling ground in Secunderabad which has been the venue for decades. Not only the venue but the format of the main ceremony was also changed.



This year, the Governor is also not hosting the customary 'At Home' in the evening in view of Covid situation. Chief minister, his cabinet colleagues, top officials and eminent people from various walks of life used to attend 'at Home' every year.



The Governor in her Republic Day speech noted that Telangana has emerged as the rice bowl of India in the recent past.



"I salute the farmers for their toil, despite the pandemic conditions; they have produced a bumper harvest thus ensuring food security to millions of people," she said.



She claimed that the youngest state of Telangana is making rapid strides in different areas.



Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Hyderabad is fast emerging as the pharma hub, IT hub, and medical hub and is witnessing the establishment of offices by many global corporate organizations.



"I wish the Telangana State to emerge as the leader in quality higher education, and consolidate its position as the innovation hub through constant efforts by promoting innovation eco-System and take the lead in contributing for the realization of self-reliant India."



She said India is proudly reclaiming its real history and heritage by respecting the unsung heroes in a truly befitting manner.



The Governor termed development, production, and free distribution of indigenous Covid vaccine a true testimony to the spirit of self-reliance.



The country has administered a record number of 160 crore vaccine doses and is marching forward to achieve the 200 crore vaccine doses mark in the months to come.



India has also supplied its indigenously produced vaccines to more than 150 countries in the world.



It is time to salute our scientists, doctors, paramedical staff, nurses, and other frontline warriors for helping India implement the world's largest vaccination drive in a seamless manner, she said



--IANS

ms/dpb