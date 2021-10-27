Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish for sending youths to jail

Patna, Oct 27 (IANS) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister of Bihar through the back door and is sending youths to jail.



"Nitish Kumar came to Tarapur on Tuesday and was met with protests from a group of 20 youths who were protesting against his incompetence to provide jobs. Kumar sent them to jail. This is the arrogant character of Nitish Kumar. He sends to jail whoever raises questions against him," Tejashwi said.



A group of 20 youths protested against Nitish Kumar in his rally in Tarapur. They raised the 19 lakh jobs promise made by the NDA before the assembly elections.



"Nitish Kumar may create fear among you people. Don't be afraid of him. Tejashwi Yadav is with you. Lalu ji is ill, despite that he came to you due to your love," Tejashwi said.



Tejashwi said that Nitish Kumar became the chief minister of Bihar through the back door. He stole the mandate using government machinery.



"They will do the same in the by-elections for two seats as well. The government officials may create trouble during voting. I appeal to all the voters to make videos and upload them on social media every time when government officials are seen involved in illegal activities and mischief," Tejashwi said while addressing the packed gathering at Eidgah ground of Tarapur in Munger district.



