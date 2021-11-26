TechEagle delivers lifesaving drugs via drone in Meghalaya

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Domestic start-up TechEagle on Friday said that it delivered life-saving drugs successfully to a 25km distance in less than 25 minutes in Meghalaya via its hybrid e-VTOL drone.



The startup said it has partnered with the Meghalaya government and Smart Village Movement (SVM) to carry out drone delivery of life-saving medicines. The project aims to digitalise healthcare supply chain by connecting district hospitals to Primary Health Centre (PHC)/Community Health Centres (CHCs).



"Aerial routes are the best possible way to access hard-to-reach places in hilly terrains of northeast. Today, we are proud of the fact that TechEagle's made in India Hybrid e-VTOL is solving grassroot problems faced by citizens living in the remote areas," TechEagle founder and CEO Vikram Singh Meena said in a statement.



"We have reduced delivery time from 4 hours to 25 minutes. e-VTOL drone technology is going to leave a huge impact to enable better healthcare in the remotest parts of the world," he added.



Drone cruised complete aerial distance of 25km at 90kmph speed to reach Maweit PHC from Nongstoin District Hospital in Meghalaya.



The start-up said its state-of-the-art drone delivery technology ensures consistent, safe and reliable distribution of life-saving drugs (medicines, vaccines, blood and other medical essentials) in several parts of the state with the reverse logistics of samples for quick diagnosis.



