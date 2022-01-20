Tech firm NTT Ltd appoints new India CEO

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Global technology services company NTT Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Avinash Joshi as Chief Executive Officer for its India business.



Joshi will report to Sharad Sanghi who has been elevated to the role of Managing Director and will lead the businesses in the country.



"India is one of the fastest growing technology markets in the world and is witnessing unprecedented digitisation and adoption of cutting-edge technology. This has been further expedited by the need for online business ecosystems in the wake of the pandemic," said Sanghi.



Joshi has joined NTT from IBM where he worked for more than 18 years.



"NTT Ltd is committed to the cause of sustainable and shared growth for all, and it will be my endeavour to take the company further towards its goals in the times to come," he said.



As a global ICT provider, NTT Ltd employs more than 50,000 people across 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions.



--IANS

na/