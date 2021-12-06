Team 'Shehzada' kickstarts the film's night shoot schedule

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) The shoot of 'Shehzada' starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal is in full swing.



A few days back, Kriti Sanon joined the film's cast in Delhi for shooting the major parts of the film. Now, the crew has commenced the night schedule where team 'Shehzada' including producers Bhushan Kumar and Aman Gill, filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, and stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, was spotted together



Talking about the night schedule, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "We have finally kickstarted the night schedule of 'Shehzada'. We will be shooting for a song sequence that plays a pivotal role in the narrative. The entire team is really excited about the same."



In a similar vein, Aman Gill said, "We are excited to start shooting the first song of the film in Delhi after extensively shooting the talkie portions here. Our director Rohit Dhawan has planned to showcase the grandeur and character of the city in many visuals being picturised on the foot tapping songs composed by Pritam."



The entire team has been shooting in extreme weather conditions owing to the severe cold in Delhi. After 'Jersey', 'Shehzada' will mark Aman Gill's second full-fledged production.



The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S. Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, is set to release in November, 2022.



