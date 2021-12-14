Team 'Batwoman' reunites for upcoming series 'Gotham Knights'

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Writers Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash are coming together for TV series 'Gotham Knights' based on DC characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.



While James and Chad will also double up as executive producers for the show in tandem with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions, Natalie will serve as co-executive producer on the show, under Warner Bros Television Studios, reports Variety.



The team has earlier worked on 'Batwoman' but, 'Gotham Knights' won't be a 'Batwoman' spin-off nor does it have any relation with the upcoming video game 'Gotham Knights'. The show, which currently in works at the CW Television Network, will follow the events after the murder of Bruce Wayne, as his rebellious adopted son strikes an alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader.



In the absence of the Caped Crusader, Gotham spirals into chaos as crime lays siege to the city with the only hope coming from unexpected quarters, the team of Wayne's adopted son and the children of the Dark Knight's enemies, who emerge as the Gotham Knights, the saviors of the fictional city.



'Gotham Knights' is the latest DC show from the Berlanti camp, which currently produces 'The Flash', 'Legends of Tomorrow', 'Stargirl' and 'Superman and Lois' for The CW Television Network.



--IANS

aa/kr