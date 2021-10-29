Teachers protest move to appoint new Asst Profs in DU

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh is facing the heat as the process of appointment of new Assistant Professors is being protested by the teachers of the varsity.



Objecting to the new provisions made by the varsity for the appointment of Assistant Professors, the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) is also protesting the issue.



DUTA has also registered objections regarding some of the agenda provisions set by the executive council of the varsity for the meeting to be held on Friday.



Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) secretary Abha Dev Habib has appealed to professors to turn up in large numbers in front of the Vice Chancellor's office to register their protest so that the Vice Chancellor gets a strong message that ad hoc teachers want absorption in the varsity.



Habib said that it is shocking that in the first meeting of the Executive Council, an agenda was brought which is against the record of discussion of December 5, 2019.



The 5.1 agenda had directed all the serving ad-hoc teachers to appear for an interview, but not counting the years of service they have put in while giving 100 per cent weightage to the committee for selection has put their jobs at risk.



Habib said: "We should tell the VC that we will not tolerate violation of December 5 record of description and Agenda 5.1 should be withdrawn."



Meanwhile, the Delhi Teachers' Association has submitted a memorandum to Yogesh Singh, demanding speedy regularisation of ad hoc teachers in various colleges affiliated to the varsity.



