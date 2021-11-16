Teachers nod when CM asks if they have to pay for transfers

Jaipur, Nov 16 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, at a teachers felicitation programme, left one and all shocked when he asked them if they need to pay money for a transfer. The teachers, in surprise, responded with "Yes".



Education minister Govind Dotasra was also on stage when Gehlot raised this query.



As Rajasthan teachers were left embarrassed after being told by other teachers that they had to pay cash for transfers and new posts, he said, "It's quite unfortunate that teachers need to pay money for transfer. A policy should be made," he added.



The video of the CM's interaction is going viral where Gehlot is seen promising to look into the complaint.



The teachers meanwhile also accepted that they have had to lobby local MLAs.



Education minister Dotasra said that paying cash for transfers will be ended with the implementation of a policy for the transfer of teachers.



Amid all this, the opposition BJP got more ammunition ahead of the 2023 Assembly election.



Bharatiya Janata Party state president Satish Poonia who was in Pushkar on Tuesday said, "Teachers of Rajasthan in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have made it clear that transfers take place by accepting money. Corruption has become a regular etiquette in the Congress government, he added.



