Teacher held for marrying her 17-yr-old student in TN

Chennai, Dec 29 (IANS) A woman was arrested under POCSO for marrying her 17-year-old student at Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu.



The Perambalur police arrested the woman from her residence on Monday night.



According to the prosecution, the woman as part of her teacher training course had gone to to a Government High School at Vickramangalam two years ago where she fell in love with a 15-year-old student.



Even after she went back, the duo continued their relationship and on October 22, 2021, they got married at Gangaikondacholapuram without their parents knowledge.



The boy later took his new bride to his grandmother's home at Moongilapadi which was lying vacant. Though the house was closed, the boy knew where his grandmother hid the keys and entered the home and spent time there.



When the boy failed to return home by sunset, his mother called him up on his phone. The boy confided in his mother that he was in love0 with a woman and had taken her to his grandmother's place.



At this, the she reprimanded him and told him that his family will not allow them to live together.



Perturbed by the conversation, the duo decided to end their lives and consumed poison. However, the boy showed presence of mind and rode to a PHC at Kunnam in a two-wheeler with the woman. Following a fortnight's treatment, they recovered and went back to their respective homes.



After the boy reached home, his father filed a police complaint against the woman for luring his underaged son and marrying him while he had not attained the marriageable age.



The woman was arrested and a POCSO court in Chennai remanded her in judicial custody.



