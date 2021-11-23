Teacher booked for molesting students in UP district

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 23 (IANS) A maths teacher has been booked after a college student accused him of running a sex racket, exploiting college girls and forcing them to sleep with him.



The lecturer is absconding and police have launched a manhunt to arrest him.



The student, 20, who was allegedly sexually assaulted for months after she went to his house with a friend, stated in her complaint that the lecturer 'forces students to take psychotropic substances and have sex with him'.



She also mentioned the names of other students.



The student met the Pilibhit Superintendent of Police on Sunday and an FIR was registered under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation).



The student's statement was recorded at the Kotwali police station under section 161 CrPC. She will be sent for medico-legal examination on Tuesday and then produced before a magistrate for her statement under 164 CrPC.



The woman informed police that the accused used to call students to his house where he kept obscene literature and sex toys, and would force them to smoke narcotic substances. She also alleged that he is on 'good terms with the senior management of the college'.



Station House officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station, Sadaqat Ali said, "We are contacting other students of the college mentioned in the FIR to collect more evidence. The accused is at large and we will seek the magistrate's permission to take legal steps against him."



Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said, "The allegations were serious and we immediately ordered an FIR. If any other student comes forward with her complaint, we will certainly include it in the investigation."



The college principal, meanwhile, said, "The student had never made any complaint against the lecturer. I wish she had come to us earlier. We would have taken action. We will talk to other students individually to know the conduct of the lecturer. We have also written to the director to launch a departmental inquiry against him. This is the first such complaint against him since he got transferred to Pilibhit."



