Teacher booked for molesting student

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 26 (IANS) A teacher in the Hasanpur area has been booked for allegedly molesting a Class 10 student and threatening to fail her in the board exams if she revealed the incident to anyone.



The teacher is now absconding. According to reports, the girl was allegedly molested in the school library. She managed to resist and flee and on reaching home, she told her parents about her ordeal.



"Our daughter was nervous when she reached home. We sensed that something was wrong. Then she told us what had happened. We approached the police," said her father.



P.K. Chauhan, station house officer (SHO) of the Hasanpur station, said a case has been registered against the man under relevant sections of the IPC.



"We are searching for him and he will be arrested soon," the SHO said.



--IANS

amita/dpb