TDP workers troop in to support Chandrababu's protest

Amaravati, Oct 22 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and workers from different parts of Andhra Pradesh were pouring at the Mangalagiri party headquarters where party president N. Chandrababu Naidu continued his sit-in on Friday to protest Tuesday's attacks allegedly by the workers of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).



A large number of party supporters from various parts of the State descended on the party's central office to express solidarity with their leader.



TDP leaders alleged that due to the traffic restrictions imposed by police, those coming from other parts of the state were being forced to leave their vehicles and walk long distances to reach the party office.



Naidu, who began the 36-hour protest at 8 a.m. on Thursday, spent the night at the protest site and resumed the protest on Friday morning after garlanding the statue of party founder and former chief minister N.T. Rama Rao. The protest with the title 'fight against state terrorism' will continue till 8 p.m. on Friday.



TDP leaders and workers coming to the party office were gathering in front of Naidu sitting on a specially arranged sofa. The TDP chief was responding with folded hands. Party leaders were addressing the gathering to condemn the attacks on party offices and leaders.



Naidu has demanded the Centre's intervention to save the people of Andhra Pradesh from what he called the drug mafia and the undemocratic and fascist regime.



The leader of opposition has urged the Centre to invoke Article 356, saying Andhra Pradesh in its present situation was a fit case for imposition of the President's rule.



He alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was growing impatient over the increasing public resentment against his government's atrocities, all round corruption and attacks on all constitutional institutions. Tuesday's attack on TDP main office was not a sporadic, isolated incident but a culmination of two-and-a-half years of lawless, anarchic and oppressive regime, he said.



Alleged workers of YSRCP attacked TDP's central office on Tuesday in an apparent reaction to TDP spokesman Pattabhi Ram using abusive words while criticising Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.



TDP offices in some other places in the state and Pattabhi Ram's house in Vijayawada were also attacked.



Ram was arrested by the police on Wednesday and a court in Vijayawada sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.



