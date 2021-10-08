TCS' YoY Q2FY22 net profit up 14.1%

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) IT major Tata Consultancy Services on Friday reported a year-on-year rise of 14.1 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY2021-22.



The IT major's net profit for the quarter under review rose to Rs 9,624 crore from Rs 8,433 crore for Q2FY21, excluding the legal claim provision.



The company's year-on-year consolidated net profit would have risen by over 28 per cent to Rs 9,624 crore from Rs 7,504 crore for Q2FY21, if the legal claims provisions were included.



The company's consolidated revenue during the period under review rose by 16.8 per cent YoY to Rs 46,867 crore.



According to Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS: "The strong and sustained demand environment is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to position ourselves as the preferred growth and transformation partner for our customers.



"We are using the growth tailwind to invest in strengthening relevant capabilities and building out a comprehensive portfolio of offerings that caters to a broader set of stakeholders in the enterprise across business cycles, strengthening our brand, and making our business more resilient. We believe this is the most sustainable pathway to create longer term value for all our stakeholders."



In addition, TCS added 19,690 employees on a net basis in Q2FY22, taking the total employee base to 5,28,748 as of September 30.



--IANS

rv/sn/arm