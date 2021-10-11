Tata Motors Group's YoY Q2FY22 global wholesales up 24%

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Tata Motors Group on Monday reported a year-on-year rise of 24 per cent in its global wholesales, including the Jaguar Land Rover, during Q2FY22.



The group's wholesales rose to 251,689 units in Q2FY22 on a YoY basis.



"Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2FY22 were at 89,055, higher by 57 per cent over Q2FY21," Tata Motors said in a statement.



"Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q2FY22 were at 162,634 units, higher by 11 per cent as compared to Q2FY21," it added.



The global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 78,251 units (including that of CJLR volumes of 14,219 units).



"Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,944 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 64,307 vehicles," the statement said.



--IANS

rv/sn/arm