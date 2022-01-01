Tata Motors' December sales up 24% YoY

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors on Saturday reported a rise of 24 per cent in its domestic sales in December 2021 on a year-on-year basis.



The domestic sales rose to 66,307 units during the month under review from 53,430 units sold during December 2020.



The company's total commercial vehicle sales rose to 31,008 units in December 2021 from 29,885 units sold during the corresponding month of the previous year. Total passenger vehicle sales rose by 50 per cent to 35,299 units from 23,545 unit off-take in December 2020.



"Tata Motors PV business growth journey continued and set several new milestones during the quarter despite witnessing a shortfall in production due to the ongoing semi-conductor crisis," said Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.



"The overwhelming market response to Tata Punch launched in October 21 is further boosting demand for the company's 'New Forever' range of cars and SUVs," he added.



Chandra also said that the ever-increasing demand for Nexon EV and Tigor EV as well as progressive revival of the EV fleet segment were instrumental in driving this steep growth.



"Going forward, semiconductor supplies will remain the key source of uncertainty. Additionally, the impact of the new strain of Covid needs to be closely tracked. We will continue to work on business agility plan and take proactive actions to mitigate these risks," Chandra said.



