Tata Literature Live! Literary Awards for 2021 announced

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The Tata Literature Live! Literary Awards for 2021 were announced at the finale of the festival which was held online from November 18 to 21.



The First Book Award -- Fiction was won by 'A Death in Shonagachhi' by Rijula Das (Pan Macmillan). 'Asoca: A Sutra' by Irwin Allan Sealy (Penguin Random House) won the Book of the Year Award (Fiction) while 'Landscapes of Loss: The Story of an Indian Drought' by Kavitha Iyer (HarperCollins) won the First Book Award in the Non-Fiction category.



'Born A Muslim: Some Truths About Islam in India' by Ghazala Wahab (Aleph) won the Book of the Year Award -- Non-Fiction. 'Pandemonium: The Great Indian Banking Tragedy' by Tamal Bandyopadhyay (Roli Books) was adjudged the Business Book of the Year.



HarperCollins won the Publisher of the Year Award.



