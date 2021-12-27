Tarun Chug dares KCR for debate on govt's performance

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (IANS) BJP national general secretary in charge for Telangana Tarun Chug on Monday challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for an open debate on the performance of the central and state governments during the last seven years.



He said BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was ready for a debate with the chief minister on the performance of Narendra Modi government at the Centre and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state.



Tarun Chug was addressing the BJP workers at Bandi Sanjay's day-long protest programme 'Nirudyoga Deeksha' to demand the state government to fill all vacancies.



Sanjay, who is also a Member of Parliament, was sitting on day-long fast at the BJP state office in Nampally area here.



The BJP had planned to organise the protest at Indira Park but police denied the permission for the same, forcing the saffron party to change the venue.



Tarun Chug alleged that 600 youth in Telangana committed suicide as the TRS government failed to provide them jobs. He recalled that Chief Minister KCR had assured the youth after formation of Telangana their life will change for better and had promised a job for every house.



The BJP leader said KCR and his government will not escape from the curse of 600 families. Claiming that anger is brewing among youth across the state, he remarked that a volcano is set to erupt.



Tarun Chug said the TRS government should spell out as to how many of two lakh vacancies in government departments were filled.



He alleged that KCR had also gone back on his promise to pay Rs 3,016 monthly unemployment allowance to every unemployed youth.



He said KCR had promised jobs for every house and a golden Telangana but only his family has benefited in Telangana state. Stating that BJP is the only alternative to TRS, he asked the party cadres to go to people and highlight the failures of the TRS government.



Actor politician Vijayshanti, former minister Eatala Rajender and other leaders attended the protest programme.



Earlier, while slamming Bandi Sanjay for his hunger strike, state minister for industry and information technology K. T Rama Rao alleged that he was indulging in opportunistic politics since BJP leaders were unable to explain to the people the Centre's failure to provide jobs.



Rama Rao, who is also TRS working president, alleged that the BJP leader was trying to instigate the youth and divert their attention from their education and job searches.



In an open letter to state BJP chief, minister KTR claimed that the state government provided more jobs than promised. He advised Sanjay to undertake 'deeksha' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and question Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why 15 lakh vacancies were pending at the national level.



--IANS

ms/shb/