Tanuj Virwani and Akshay Oberoi take strike on 'Inside Edge 3'

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) The third season of Prime Video's 'Inside Edge', which is set to premiere on December 3, will see Tanuj Virwani back in action as the captain of the Indian cricket team along with the new entrant in the show Akshay Oberoi.



Both actors recently spoke about the new and thrilling season of the much-anticipated sports drama.



Sharing as to what the new season has in store, Tanuj said, "With the focus of the show moving from T-20 to Test cricket, India-Pak cricket rivalry, 'Inside Edge's' new season has a lot to offer. In fact, the audiences will see my character Vayu Raghavana continue to evolve into a more mature individual."



Talking about his experience of portraying the character, the actor added, "Playing Vayu has been challenging and exhausting but at the same time exhilarating and exciting as Vayu is a mercurial and aggressive character. I feel extremely proud to be associated with 'Inside Edge' and Amazon Prime Video and cannot wait for the show to launch for the global audience."



Meanwhile, Akshay Oberoi, who will be essaying a sportsman for the first time ever, spoke about how he prepared for his part, he said, "I am absolutely thrilled to be part of 'Inside Edge' Season 3. It's an amazing feeling to be associated with India's first-ever original series. I did a lot of prep for my role and in fact, I even learnt to play cricket for the show. Working on 'Inside Edge 3' has been amazing and the entire team has put in their best effort into making this season full of suspense and drama".



The third season of the show created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, will raise the stakes higher thereby turning the game into an even more dangerous affair.



