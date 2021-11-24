Tanker driver killed in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident

Jammu, Nov 24 (IANS) A tanker driver was killed in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near the Jawahar Tunnel in Ramban district.



The accident happened late Tuesday evening.



The police said a tanker went out of the driver's control near the Jawahar Tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.



"The tanker rolled down into a 400-ft deep gorge. The driver, identified as Ishar Dass of Kathua district, died on the spot.



"Preliminary reports suggest that it was a case of rash and negligent driving," police said.



