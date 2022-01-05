Tamil star Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joins Balakrishna for upcoming Telugu movie

Hyderabad, Jan 5 (IANS) Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been signed up for Balakrishna's upcoming movie, which has been tentatively titled 'NBK107' (as in Balakrishna's 107th film).



Helmed by 'Krack' director Gopichand Malineni, the movie is all set to get on the floors soon.



The makers had earlier announced that Shruti Haasan would star opposite Balakrishna.



According to a media note issued by the producers, Varalaxmi will play "a pivotal role with multilayered idiosyncrasy". The Tamil actress has gained a legion of fans in the two Telugu-speaking states after appearing in successful recent Tollywood releases.



Varalaxmi is also playing an important role in 'Yashoda', where Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the female lead.



Gopichand, who delivered a mass hit with Ravi Teja's 'Krack', has scripted an entertaining story for Balakrishna. Sandalwood star Duniya Vijay is also readying for his Tollywood debut with this out-and-out commercial feature.



Sai Madhav Burra will pen the dialogues for 'NBK107', Thaman will render the music, Navin Nooli is in charge of editing, and Rishi Punjabi will be behind the camera.



