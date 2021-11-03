Tamil Nadu police registers sedition case against Seeman

Chennai, Nov 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu police has registered a case of sedition against actor, director, and founder leader of Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK), Seeman.



According to police, Seeman hoisted a separate flag on the Tamil Nadu day on November 1 at a party programme in a marriage hall at Ammapettai during which the actor, director-turned-politician also made many controversial remarks.



Seeman had also lashed out at the government for against changing the Tamil day from November 1 to July 18.



The police registered a case against Seeman after the Ammapettai village officer, Raja lodged a complaint against him.



A case has been registered under Sections 124A (sedition), 143 (unlawful assembly), 153a (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 505 (1) (c) ( with intention to incite or which is likely to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offense against any other class or community) of the Indian Penal Code.



Several political parties of Tamil Nadu, including AMMK, MNM of superstar-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and NTK of Seeman have objected to the government's decision.



Mainstream political parties, including the BJP and AIADMK have also opposed the change of date.



--IANS

aal/shb