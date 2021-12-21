Tamil Nadu lawyer suspended for 'improper behaviour' during virtual hearing

Chennai, Dec 21 (IANS) The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday suspended a lawyer from practice, following his "improper behaviour" with a woman during a virtual hearing of a case in the Madras High Court.



A statement from the Bar Council said that lawyer, R.D. Santhana Krishnan was suspended from practice as an advocate in all courts, tribunals, and other authorities in India either in his name or in any assumed name till the disposal of the disciplinary proceedings pending against him for his alleged indecent behaviour.



A clip of the lawyer in "a compromising position with a woman during the virtual hearing of the case went viral on social media on Tuesday.



A bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha directed Tamil Nadu CB-CID to register a case against the lawyer and to submit a report before December 23.



The court had also directed the Bar Council to initiate proceedings against the lawyer.



--IANS

