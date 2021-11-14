Tamil director Manikandan's 'Kadaisi Vivasayi' could see theatrical release

Chennai, Nov 14 (IANS) Well-known Tamil director Manikandan's eagerly awaited film 'Kadaisi Vivasayi' which features actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, could well be releasing in theatres after all.



'Kadaisi Vivasayi' (The Last Farmer), which has been written, shot, directed and produced by Manikandan himself, has been ready for release for quite some time now.



In fact, the film, which has music by Ilaiyaraaja and art direction by Thota Tharani, was almost ready in December 2019 itself. The makers had then released a trailer, triggering immense interest among audiences.



However, after that, the pandemic broke out and the film's release kept getting delayed. At one point, it was announced that the film would not be releasing in theatres but on OTT platform SonyLIV in July this year.



Under these circumstances, a tweet by the film's colorist, G Balaji, has rekindled hopes among fans and audiences that the film could well be released in theatres.



Balaji tweeted, "#KadaisiVivasayi print check done."



The tweet has led to speculation that if the prints are being checked, it means the film is being readied for theatres.



Director Manikandan is known for his earlier films like 'Kaaka Muttai', 'Kuttrame Thandanai' and 'Aandavan Kattalai'. All three films were critically acclaimed, with 'Kaaka Muttai' going on to win National Awards.



Interestingly, actor Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the lead in 'Kadaisi Vivasayi', has co-produced the film.



