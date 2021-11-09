Taliban to probe after torture of ex-Afghan MP comes to light

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The ministerial meeting of the interim cabinet of the Taliban has directed an investigation into the torture of former Member of Parliament Allah Gul Mujahid, Khaama Press reported.



The acting Prime Minister of Afghanistan, Muhammad Hassan Akhund, directed the intelligence bodies to investigate the case and bring the culprits to book.



The decision was taken after a video of Allah Gul Mujahid being tortured and ill-treated went viral on social media, the report said .



The video shows Mujahid seated with his hands tied in the trunk of a truck, surrounded by a group of Taliban affiliates who are accusing him of various crimes and felonies.



The Taliban affiliates are also seen to be mildly beating and cursing him.



Mujahid was reportedly arrested after he defied a warrant from the Taliban who had asked him to go to the district office of Deh Sabz district in Kabul, but officials have not commented on the issue yet, the report said.



Mujahid was a former Mujahideen commander who was not only warning the previous government, but also the Taliban.



--IANS

san/arm