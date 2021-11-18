Taliban signs agreements with aid groups to assist displaced families

Kabul, Nov 18 (IANS) The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has signed agreements with three leading aid agencies in a bid to support hundreds of thousands of displaced families ahead of the winter season.



In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Refugee Affairs said that it recently signed three Memorandums of Understanding with ACTED-Afghanistan, Organization for Relief Development (ORD), and International Rescue Committee (IRC), reports Xinhua news agency.



The total budget from the three aid organizations reaches more than $9 million aimed at providing aid for the war-displaced families, according to the statement.



According to the UN OCHA, a total of 667,903 Afghan individuals have fled their homes due to conflict in the period between January 1 to October 18 of this year.



A total of 33 out of 34 provinces had recorded some level of forced displacement.



According to the UN Refugee Agency, there were some 2.9 million people internally displaced across the country by the end of 2020.



