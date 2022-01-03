Taliban shut down women's baths in Afghan province

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Taliban officials in northern Balkh province, bordering Uzbekistan, have announced the closure of all general baths for women, Khaama Press reported.



As the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is taking root across the country, their restrictions, especially on women, are also increasing.



The decision was taken unanimously by religious scholars and provincial officials of the Directorate of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in the province.



Based on the new decision, women can only take shower in private baths while observing Islamic hijab, not in general baths, the report said.



The head of the Directorate of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Balkh province said that the decision was made after consultations with religious scholars (Ulema).



"Since people do not access modern baths at home, men are allowed to go to general baths, but women are supposed to go to private baths while observing hijab," said the head of the directorate.



Under age boys are also banned from general baths, and body massage is also banned in the baths.



Earlier, local officials in western Herat province had temporarily closed general baths for women.



