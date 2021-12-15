Taliban carry out hanging, beheading for public display of corpses: UN

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) UN deputy rights chief Nada Al-Nashif said that there are credible allegations that over one hundred extrajudicial killings of former security forces in Afghanistan have been carried out between August and November, Khaama Press reported.



The UN has said that the Taliban are blamed for 72 of the killings among over one hundred that also include people that are associated with the former Afghan government, the report said.



Speaking to UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday, Al-Nashif said that she was alarmed by the allegations under the Taliban rule despite their general amnesty announced by them after they recaptured power on August 15.



She claimed that in several cases dead bodies are hanged and publicly displayed in particular in the eastern Nangarhar province, the report said.



"In Nangarhar province alone, there... appears to be a pattern of at least 50 extrajudicial killings of individuals suspected to be members of the ISIL-KP," she said, with reports of "brutal methods... including hanging, beheadings, and public display of corpses".



On the other hand, spokesperson of Afghanistan's foreign ministry Abdul Qahar Balkhi denied the allegations and added that the government is fully committed to the decree of amnesty and added that anyone accused of the breach of the decree will be prosecuted.



