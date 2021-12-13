Talbros Automotive Components' shares up 165% in 2021, 42% in 1 month

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Shares of Talbros Automotive Components have seen a sharp rise in the past one month.



Accordingly, it rose around 42 per cent during the period.



Notably, shares of the auto component maker were already on an uphill ride since the start of 2021. It rose 165 per cent so far in the calendar year 2021.



On Monday, shares settled at Rs 397.05, up 1.40 per cent from the previous close.



Reports attribute the recent sharp rise in its share values to ace investor Vijay Kedia who purchased 205,524 shares, which is equivalent to 1.66 per cent stake in the company.



Besides, a calibrated shift towards electric vehicles and a green fuel-driven world seemed to have supported the auto component maker's prospects.



Talbros Automotive Components was established in 1956 in collaboration with UK-based Coopers Payen.



The company deals in gaskets, heat shields, forgings, chassis and suspension systems, anti-vibration components and hoses.



The company caters to a wide range of buyers across segments such as passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, agricultural machinery, off-loaders and industrial vehicles, among others.



The auto component maker's market capitalisation is worth Rs 490 crore.



--IANS

ad-rv/skp/