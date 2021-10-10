Tahira Kashyap was in ICU due to 'bottle gourd toxicity'

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after she threw up consuming her daily glass of green juice - a concoction of bottle gourd, gooseberries, and turmeric.



Tahira was in the ICU for two days due to bottle gourd toxicity. She was rushed after having 17 bouts of vomit and her blood pressure dropped to 40.



She shared a video on Instagram, where she spoke about the incident. Alongside the clip she wrote: "@instagram is an amazing platform for spreading awareness! Pls read about BOTTLE GOURD TOXICITY! I might be sounding all sorted and cool in this video that I made from my set, but I was in deep sh#%!"



Tahira shared that it is lethal.



"Sharing deets as doctors also asked me to spread the awareness around too. I have picked my phone on all those who I know have the #greenjuice Bottle gourd toxicity has dire consequences, and dire is an understatement. Please read in between the lines."



"It's lethal. In the name of health just don't keep popping juices! There was a reason why I was in the ICU for the same, don't want to divulge more gory details, but pls spread the word around."



On the work front, Tahira is back to the shoot of her upcoming film 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' that features Saiyami Kher and Divya Dutta.



--IANS

