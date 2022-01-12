Tahir Raj Bhasin used to wonder if people would accept him as a romantic hero

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who started his career with negative roles, had his share of doubts if the audience would readily accept him as a romantic hero in mainstream films.



The fear of being typast played on his mind in the initial phase of his career.



Recollecting his earlier days in the industry, the actor says, "When I started my career with negative roles and they became immensely talked about, I used to wonder if people would ever see me as a hero in romantic films."



He continues, "I wanted to have cool romantic projects in my filmography that are complex, unique and layered. I think I prayed hard those days because, coincidentally, now I have three back to back romantic films and each one of them are extremely different from each other."



Talking about his upcoming projects 'Ranjish Hi Sahi' and 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen', he says, "Not only this, in two of them, 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen' and 'Ranjish Hi Sahi', my character is in a love triangle! When these projects came to me, I could only say to myself 'be careful what you wish for' because I think I manifested these romantic films."



"I think the powers above wanted me to feel satiated by doing powerful and novel romantic projects and I honestly can't complain. This is who I wanted to be growing up, a quintessential romantic film hero on the screen", he concludes.



Apart from the aforementioned projects, the actor also has 'Looop Lapeta' coming up this year where he will be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu.



