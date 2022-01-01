Tahir Raj Bhasin: A hattrick of romance coming up in 2022

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is looking forward to the new year as he has a hattrick of romance coming up in 2022 with 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein', 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Ranjish Hi Sahi'.



Talking about what is he looking forward to in 2022, Tahir in a conversation with IANS said: "I am very excited. It is a hattrick of romance coming up in 2022. All three projects 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein', 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Ranjish Hi Sahi' have me in romantic dramas. Two of them are love triangles."



'Looop Lapeta' directed by debutant writer-director Aakash Bhatia, is a remake of the cult classic 'Run Lola Run', and tells the story of a girlfriend, who's on a mission to rescue her boyfriend from a sticky situation.



'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein' is a web series, which also stars Shweta Tripathi and 'Ranjish Hi Sahi' is set against the backdrop of the golden era of 70s' Bollywood. It revolves around the lives of struggling film director Shankar played by Tahir, diva Aamna played by Amala Paul and Shankar's wife Anju played by Amrita.



He added: "Although I am trying it after a very long time and for the first time on OTT. It's just great to have a hattrick of romance going on. I am excited to see what 2022 brings in terms of new scripts and reactions from the audience."



